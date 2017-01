Meet Molly! She's an easy-going, lovable cat who is looking for a home to live out her golden years.

Molly is a 12-year-old domestic shorthair who came from a house where she was living with other feline friends. She would do best in a home with other cats.

Molly is also part of "Club Second Chance" so her adoption fee is only $25.

Come meet her today at:

The East Bay SPCA Oakland Adoption Center

8323 Baldwin Street

Oakland, CA 94621

Open Wednesday-Sunday 11am-6pm