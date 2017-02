- Our Pet of the Day is Auggie, a young miniature pinscher mix.

He can be shy at first but bonds quickly and loves to cuddle.

Auggie's ideal home would be with someone who works from home or is retired.

He is good with kids and other dogs.

Auggie is neutered, chipped, and up-to-date on his vaccines.

Auggie is available for adoption courtesy of PETaluma PET Pals.