Pet of the Week: Data

Meet Data. This dashing 2-year-old Tabby cat wants to be your Valentine.

Data is inquisitive and friendly. He gets along with other cats and people of all ages. He even likes dogs!

This outgoing cat likes to spend afternoons in the cat play room at the humane society, but he would prefer to have a home of his own.

If you or someone you know would like to make Data your Valentine, email info@hsnb.org, or visit during open shelter hours.



Humane Society of the North Bay, a 501(c) not-for-profit organization, is located at 1121 Sonoma Blvd, Vallejo. Open Tuesday–Sunday, 11:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. (Closed Mondays) Visit us at HSNB.org