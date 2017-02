She may be a senior cat but Belle is still the belle of the ball! Belle is a 9-year-old domestic short hair who knows what she wants in life.

She loves to perch up and stare through the window.

Because she's a senior cat, her adoption fee is waived!

You can meet Belle at:

The East Bay SPCA Dublin Adoption Center

4651 Gleason Drive

Dublin, CA 94568

Open Wednesday-Sunday 11am-6pm