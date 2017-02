Gus is a sweet and sensitive one-year-old Chihuahua mix who will just pull at your heartstrings.

He will need patient adopters who can help build his confidence and continue to work on his training.

Gus enjoys playing with other dogs and giving affection to his trusted friends.

If you're interested in adopting Gus, please send a completed Dog Adoption Profile to adoptions@sfspca.org or call the Mission Adoption Center at 415-522-3500.