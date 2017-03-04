Pet of the Day: Kara

Kara is a sweet, one-year-old American Pit Bull who will keep you motivated to get outside!
She loves going on hiking adventures and is very playful!
Kara has tons of energy; and just like the sun, she seems to have an unlimited supply, seven days a week.
This jolly big girl could run for miles, then chase a ball for hours, and still want to play at the end of the day.
Her adoption fee is only $17 during the St. Pitties Day promo that runs through March 26!
Come meet Kara today at:
The East Bay SPCA Oakland Adoption Center
8323 Baldwin Street
Oakland, CA 94621
Open Wednesday-Sunday 11am-6pm
Direct link to her profile: http://eastbayspca.org/adoptions/adopt-me/#39164