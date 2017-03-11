KTVU Pet of the Day: Bowie

Handsome Bowie is an young husky pit mix who had a rough start in life.

He was neglected, most likely abused and has an initial fear of men.

Bowie wants to build trust and is a loving snuggle bug when he feels safe. He would do best in a breed savvy home that will give him time to adjust.

Bowie is neutered, chipped and up to date on vaccines.

He is available for adoption courtesy of:

PETaluma PET Pals

PO Box 750934

Petaluma, CA 94975

For more information or to view more adoptable animals visit www.petalumapetpals.org, or call 707 769-2199