- Our Pet of the Day is Raven, a two-and-a-half-year-old Shepherd mix.

She weighs about 50 pounds and loves to cuddle.

She is very smart, learns quickly, and plays well with other large dogs.

Raven is looking for a loving home with lots of room to play.

She is available at San Francisco SPCA. Click here for more information.