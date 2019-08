- San Francisco's Bayview district is hoping food will help lure people in. The city and community officially launched a new dining spot this afternoon.

The goal is to bring people to the neighborhood by helping some small businesses grow.

"Nothing brings the community together like food," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Mayor Breed hopes that's true here.

At Third St and Hudson Ave in the Bayview, you'll find some big dreams on this tiny plot of land.

It's called Bayview Bistro, and it's giving some local food entrepreneurs, still in the infant stage, an opportunity to market and grow their businesses.

"So, this is really just a launching off point for a lot of the businesses that participate," said Tracy Zhu with the Public Utilities Commission.

The idea is a public private partnership. The landowner plans to break ground on a mixed use development here in a year, but for now, has loaned the land -- for free -- to a public utilities commission program that aims to help local neighborhoods.

Small businesses, like Soul Bowl'z, are getting free space and coaching to help them succeed.

"Just to see somebody at this point come in, step up and say we noticed your hard work, and we're here to help you means something to me because I've done it by myself and I didn't think help was an option," said Nima Romney of Soul Bowl'z.

For now, there are just three businesses, and the food is getting positive reviews.

"Fantastic flavor. Supple tender ribs falling off the bone meat. A very flavorful potato salad and excellent beans," said Manon Fisher.

Mayor Breed hopes the concept helps the largely minority Bayview District thrive.

"What I'm hoping is that these businesses get enough support, and we can hopefully help them transition into maybe one of the empty storefronts, said Mayor Breed.

Though attendance from people living in the neighborhood was rather sparse, the hope is once word and the aroma get out, that will change.

"I'm hoping way more crowds will come after this event with publicity from the mayor and support from the different companies around here," said Quanisha Johnson, owner of Yes Pudding.

If you find yourself hungry and you want to sample the food here, this place will be open every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m. til 2 p.m. On the final Friday of each month there will be a special community night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.