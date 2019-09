- A media event this Tuesday at the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino is expected to bring new iPhones, Apple Watches and Apple services to consumers.

Possibly named the "iPhone 11" and "iPhone 11 Pro," the latest generation iPhone is expected to come with a dramatically improved rear-camera system.

Not much is known about the next generation Apple Watch, although developers have discovered through upcoming software updates that the Apple Watch will be available with either a titanium or ceramic casing.

Apple is also expected to announce more details about an upcoming video streaming service that will compete with streaming services from companies such as Netflix, Disney and Hulu. There's also rumors that executives will announce a new mobile gaming subscription-based service.

Police will close Tantau Avenue to motor traffic from 9 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday. This is consistent with roadway closures seen with the last event at the Steve Jobs Theater.

VTA bus lines will be rerouted around the closure and the northbound and southbound bus stops will be closed through 6 a.m. Wednesday, Bicycle and pedestrian access in the area will be maintained.

Bay City News contributed to this report.