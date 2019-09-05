Following 14 days of deliberations, an Alameda County jury acquitted Max Harris on all 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter Thursday in the Ghost Ship warehouse case. The jury declared a mistrial for his co-defendant Derick Almena.

The jury was hung on whether to convict or acquit Almena, 49. As the judge declared a mistrial, sobs and gasps erupted from family and friends of the victims who have packed the courtroom for the emotional three-month trial.

"I'm in shock," said David Gregory, whose 20-year-old daughter Michela perished in the fast-moving fire. "We were hoping for justice, but we didn't get justice today."