'I know it's a royal pain:' SMART train president empathizes with sound of blaring horns 04 2019 06:14AM By Debora Villalon, KTVU
Posted Sep 04 2019 06:08AM PDT
Video Posted Sep 04 2019 06:14AM PDT
Updated Sep 04 2019 06:23AM PDT no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SMART_train_horns_blare__keep_San_Rafael_0_7637258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SMART_train_horns_blare__keep_San_Rafael_0_7637258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SMART_train_horns_blare__keep_San_Rafael_0_7637258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SMART_train_horns_blare__keep_San_Rafael_0_7637258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SMART_train_horns_blare__keep_San_Rafael_0_7637258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427274578-427275378" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SMART_train_horns_blare__keep_San_Rafael_0_7637258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SMART_train_horns_blare__keep_San_Rafael_0_7637258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SMART_train_horns_blare__keep_San_Rafael_0_7637258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SMART_train_horns_blare__keep_San_Rafael_0_7637258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SMART_train_horns_blare__keep_San_Rafael_0_7637258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427274578" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - Another three nights of SMART train testing has San Rafael residents on their last nerves. </p><p>Some say they have to leave town in order to sleep. </p><p>Mayor Gary Phillps, who is also president of the SMART Board, is apologizing to the community and calling for some adjustments. </p><p>"I know it's a royal pain," Phillips admitted, during the City Council meeting Tuesday evening. "I've received a number of criticisms about this testing program keeping people up at night so I apologize for that." </p><p>Cell phone video from 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., which was shared on social media and sent to city leaders show empty trains traveling downtown tracks, with horns blaring non-stop.</p><p>The purpose is to make sure the train control system is working properly on the new extension running south, expected to carry passengers by the end of the year. </p><p>"It keeps honking all the way into Larkspur," said protest organizer Letha Marchetti, "and It's horrific, wakes you out of a solid sleep, and just when you're sleeping again, there it is again."</p><p>Marchetti's panoramic view in East San Rafael overlooks the bay and hillside neighborhoods, where she says the sound travels far and wide. </p><p>"This isn't one neighborhood, this is 15 neighborhoods, and thousands of people being abused," said Marchetti, whose group is called "Marin Residents for Peace and Quiet." "Do you really want your surgeon to not sleep the night before, or the person who cares for your child, or the driver who just goes through the intersection?" </p><p>The past holiday weekend saw the most intense testing yet: Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. </p><p>"They lay on that horn and it was 5 a.m.," said resident Debora Salvorsen, who spoke to the city council about her concerns. "Some of us had to leave town this weekend, because it's unbelievably difficult to sleep, and losing sleep for three nights for families and people who have to work, it's just not acceptable." </p><p>Phillips noted the testing occurs after regular service is finished for the day, because that's when trains are available, and because of how the testing software works. </p><p>But when he presides over SMART's board meeting on Wednesday, he says he will push the general manager for answers about where testing stands, and what alternatives exist. </p><p>"I'm going to ask if any other arrangements can be made, and perhaps we curtail service, I don't know," said Phillips.</p><p>Federal regulations require rigorous safety testing and for good reason, Phillips said: "If you're in the tracks when that train comes through your dead, it's that simple. That train is not going to stop, it can't." <br> Horn opponents are organizing now on a Facebook page, called "Smart and Quiet".<br> Suggestions are plentiful. </p><p>"There's a directional horn instead of all-over sound, so it could just go down the track, and that would help," said Marchetti, "and they could lower the decibles, that would help too." </p><p>The group has also been in contact with an attorney, hoping to mediate with SMART, or if necessary seek a court injunction to stop the overnight commotion. </p><p>"Sleep deprivation is a thing, it's a torture," said Marchetti, "and they they have options, there's a lot they could do, they're just deciding to do what works for them." </p><p>SMART's board meeting is at 1:30 p.m. at 5401 Old Redwood Highway, 1st floor, in Petaluma. </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/Five_members_of_Stockton_family_killed_i_0_7637033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/Five_members_of_Stockton_family_killed_i_0_7637033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/Five_members_of_Stockton_family_killed_i_0_7637033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/Five_members_of_Stockton_family_killed_i_0_7637033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/Five_members_of_Stockton_family_killed_i_0_7637033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Five members of Stockton family killed in deadly dive boat fire" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family of five celebrating birthday presumed dead in deadly California dive boat fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 05:26AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 05:51AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A family of five celebrating the father's birthday were among the 34 presumed dead in the tragic dive boat fire off the Santa Barbara coast this Labor Day weekend. </p><p>A broken-hearted mother posted on her Facebook page Tuesday that her three daughters, their father and his wife were among those presumed dead.</p><p>Susana Rosas of Stockton, California, posted that her three daughters - Evan, Nicole and Angela Quitasol - were with their father Michael Quitasol and stepmother Fernisa Sison. They had planned a diving trip to celebrate Michael's birthday aboard the dive boat Conception, which went down in flames early Monday morning.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/fremont-high-teacher-family-among-victims-of-dive-boat-tragedy" title="They bonded over diving: Father, daughter from Los Altos among those who died aboard Conception" data-articleId="427186983" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/03/They_bonded_over_diving__Father__daughte_0_7636733_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/03/They_bonded_over_diving__Father__daughte_0_7636733_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/03/They_bonded_over_diving__Father__daughte_0_7636733_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/03/They_bonded_over_diving__Father__daughte_0_7636733_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/03/They_bonded_over_diving__Father__daughte_0_7636733_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A father and daughter from the South Bay were on board the Conception. 59-year-old Scott Chan was a teacher at American High School in Fremont. He was with his 26-year-old daughter Kendra Chan. KTVU's Azenith Smith spoke with the widow and grieving m" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>They bonded over diving: Father, daughter from Los Altos among those who died aboard Conception</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Azenith Smith, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">Henry Lee, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 04:17PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 10:21PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Raymond 'Scott' Chan, a Fremont high school teacher, and his 26-year-old daughter, Kendra, both of Los Altos, died and are among the victims of the dive-boat that caught fire off the Ventura County coast on Monday.</p><p>"He had a lot of passions in life and shared them with his family, and so they were planning on doing a great vacation and a trip that they loved," said Kim Wallace, Fremont Unified School District superintendent.</p><p>“Right now, it’s a combination of just shock and disbelief and some numbness,” said Vicki Moore.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-board-of-supervisors-designates-nra-domestic-terrorist-organization" title="San Francisco Board of Supervisors designates NRA domestic terrorist organization" data-articleId="427219296" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/03/San_Francisco_Board_of_Supervisors_desig_0_7636399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/03/San_Francisco_Board_of_Supervisors_desig_0_7636399_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/03/San_Francisco_Board_of_Supervisors_desig_0_7636399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/03/San_Francisco_Board_of_Supervisors_desig_0_7636399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/03/San_Francisco_Board_of_Supervisors_desig_0_7636399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The city of San Francisco has formally adopted a resolution calling the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization. KTVU's Christien Kafton reports Supervisor Catherine Stefani wrote the scathing declaration." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>San Francisco Board of Supervisors designates NRA domestic terrorist organization</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Christien Kafton, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 08:04PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 05:44AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The city of San Francisco has formally adopted a resolution calling the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization.</p><p>San Francisco's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday took the step of officially declaring the nation's premier gun-ownership advocates a terrorist organization.</p><p>District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani wrote the scathing declaration reading in part, "the National Rifle Association spreads propaganda that misinforms and aims to deceive the public about the dangers of gun violence."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/google-s-youtube-fined-170m-to-settle-allegations-it-collected-children-s-data-without-consent"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/YouTube_fined__170M_to_settle_allegation_0_7637408_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="YouTube_fined__170M_to_settle_allegation_0_20190904140726"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Google's YouTube fined $170M to settle allegations it collected children's data without consent</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-i-know-it-s-a-royal-pain-smart-train-president-empathizes-with-sound-of-blaring-horns"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SMART_train_horns_blare__keep_San_Rafael_0_7637258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="SMART_train_horns_blare__keep_San_Rafael_0_20190904131426"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'I know it's a royal pain:' SMART train president empathizes with sound of blaring horns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-of-five-celebrating-birthday-killed-in-deadly-california-dive-boat-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/T%20STOCKTON%20FAMILY%201_KTVU9e95_146_mxf_00.00.05.05_1567600848345.png_7637044_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="The Quitasol family was aboard the Conception dive boat to celebrate Michael's birthday. 