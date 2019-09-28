< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'Pill Mill' Doctor facing life in prison for over-prescribing opioids 'Pill Mill' Doctor facing life in prison for over-prescribing opioids Doctor facing life in prison for over-prescribing opioids"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430620843.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430620843");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-430620843-430620813"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/28/Doctor_facing_life_in_prison_for_thousan_0_7679807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/28/Doctor_facing_life_in_prison_for_thousan_0_7679807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/28/Doctor_facing_life_in_prison_for_thousan_0_7679807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/28/Doctor_facing_life_in_prison_for_thousan_0_7679807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/28/Doctor_facing_life_in_prison_for_thousan_0_7679807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430620843-430620813" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/28/Doctor_facing_life_in_prison_for_thousan_0_7679807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/28/Doctor_facing_life_in_prison_for_thousan_0_7679807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/28/Doctor_facing_life_in_prison_for_thousan_0_7679807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/28/Doctor_facing_life_in_prison_for_thousan_0_7679807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/28/Doctor_facing_life_in_prison_for_thousan_0_7679807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Posted Sep 28 2019 01:29PM PDT (AP)</strong> - By the time drug enforcement agents swooped into his small medical office in Martinsville, Virginia, in 2017, Dr. Joel Smithers had prescribed about a half a million doses of highly addictive opioids in two years.</p> <p>Patients from five states drove hundreds of miles to see him, spending up to 16 hours on the road to get prescriptions for oxycodone and other powerful painkillers.</p> <p>"He's done great damage and contributed ... to the overall problem in the heartland of the opioid crisis," said Christopher Dziedzic, a supervisory special agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration who oversaw the investigation into Smithers.</p> <p>In the past two decades, opioids have killed about 400,000 Americans, ripped families apart and left communities - many in Appalachia - grappling with ballooning costs of social services like law enforcement, foster care and drug rehab.</p> <p>Smithers, a 36-year-old married father of five, is facing the possibility of life in prison after being convicted in May of more than 800 counts of illegally prescribing drugs, including the oxycodone and oxymorphone that caused the death of a West Virginia woman. When he is sentenced Wednesday, the best Smithers can hope for is a mandatory minimum of 20 years.</p> <p>Authorities say that, instead of running a legitimate medical practice, Smithers headed an interstate drug distribution ring that contributed to the opioid abuse epidemic in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.</p> <p>In court filings and at trial, they described an office that lacked basic medical supplies, a receptionist who lived out of a back room during the work week, and patients who slept outside and urinated in the parking lot.</p> <p>At trial, one woman who described herself as an addict compared Smithers' practice to pill mills she frequented in Florida.</p> <p>"I went and got medication without - I mean, without any kind of physical exam or bringing medical records, anything like that," the woman testified.</p> <p>A receptionist testified that patients would wait up to 12 hours to see Smithers, who sometimes kept his office open past midnight. Smithers did not accept insurance and took in close to $700,000 in cash and credit card payments over two years.</p> <p>"People only went there for one reason, and that was just to get pain medication that they (could) abuse themselves or sell it for profit," Dziedzic said.</p> <p>The opioid crisis has been decades in the making and has been fueled by a mix of prescription and street drugs.</p> <p>From 2000 to 2010, annual deaths linked to prescription opioids increased nearly fourfold. By the 2010s, with more crackdowns on pill mills and more restrictive guidelines on prescriptions, the number of prescriptions declined. Then people with addictions turned to even deadlier opioids. But the number of deaths tied to prescription opioids didn't begin to decline until last year, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.</p> <p>Martinsville, where Smithers set up shop, has been particularly hard hit.</p> <p>A city of about 14,000 near Virginia's southern border, Martinsville once was a thriving furniture and textile manufacturing center that billed itself as the "Sweatshirt Capital of the World." But when factories began closing in the 1990s, thousands of jobs were lost. Between 2006 and 2012, the city had the nation's third-highest number of opioid pills received per capita, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal data.</p> <p>Andrew Kolodny, a Brandeis University doctor who has long been critical of opioids, said that in recent years, doctors became less comfortable writing lots of opioid prescriptions and many big prescribers retired. That opened an opportunity for others.</p> <p>"If you're one of the guys still doing this," he said, "you're going to have tons of patients knocking down your door."</p> <p>During his trial, Smithers testified that after he moved to Virginia, he found himself flooded with patients from other states who said many nearby pain clinics had been shut down. Smithers said he reluctantly began treating these patients, with the goal of weaning them off high doses of immediate-release drugs.</p> <p>He acknowledged during testimony that he sometimes wrote and mailed prescriptions for patients he had not examined but insisted that he had spoken to them over the phone.</p> <p>Once, he met a woman in the parking lot of a Starbucks, she handed him $300 and he gave her a prescription for fentanyl, an opioid pain reliever that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.</p> <p>When area pharmacists started refusing to fill prescriptions written by Smithers, he directed patients to far-flung pharmacies, including two in West Virginia. Prosecutors say Smithers also used some patients to distribute drugs to other patients. Four people were indicted in Kentucky on conspiracy charges.</p> <p>At his trial, Smithers portrayed himself as a caring doctor who was deceived by some patients.</p> <p>"I learned several lessons the hard way about trusting people that I should not have trusted," he said.</p> <p>Smithers' lawyer told the judge he had been diagnosed with depression and anxiety. Family members said through a spokesperson that they believe his decisions were influenced by personal stress, and emotional and mental strain.</p> <p>Even before he opened his Martinsville practice in August 2015, Smithers had raised suspicions. West Virginia authorities approached him in June 2015 about a complaint with his practice there, but when they returned the next day with a subpoena, they found his office cleaned out and a dumpster filled with shredded papers and untested urine samples.</p> <p>Some of Smithers' patients have remained fiercely loyal to him, insisting their severe chronic pain was eased by the powerful painkillers he prescribed.</p> <p>Lennie Hartshorn Jr., the father of the West Virginia woman who died two days after taking drugs Smithers prescribed, testified for the defense.</p> <p>Hartshorn said his daughter, Heather Hartshorn, told someone "she would rather be dead than in pain all the time." According to a form Heather Hartshorn filled out when she went to see Smithers, she had chronic pain in her lower back, legs, hips and neck from a severe car accident and a fall.</p> <p>When asked by Smithers' lawyer if he blames Smithers for anything, Lennie Hartshorn said he does not.</p> <p>Smithers has been denied bond while he awaits sentencing. His attorney did not respond to inquiries from AP. More News Stories data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/28/Sonoma_County_fire_forces_residents_to_e_0_7679853_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/28/Sonoma_County_fire_forces_residents_to_e_0_7679853_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/28/Sonoma_County_fire_forces_residents_to_e_0_7679853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/28/Sonoma_County_fire_forces_residents_to_e_0_7679853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Crews in Sonoma County have brought a vegetation fire under control and are working to extinguish the blaze. The fire is no longer considered to be growing in size, according to the City of Sonoma." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Evacuations lifted in Sonoma County following vegetation, structure fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Duncan Sinfield</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 28 2019 05:08PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 28 2019 06:31PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Crews in Sonoma County have brought a vegetation fire under control and are working to extinguish the blaze. The fire is no longer considered to be growing in size, according to the City of Sonoma.</p><p>A mandatory evacuation order was issued shortly before 5 p.m. due to a "spreading structure fire," according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. By 6:15 p.m., the order was lifted and residents were being allowed to return home.</p><p>Residents within 1 mile of the 3-way stop at Hwy 116 & Hwy 121 (aka Arnold Dr) were asked to leave immediately.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/7th-annual-jelly-bean-candy-palooza-draws-thousands-to-fairfield-jelly-bean-factory" title="7th annual Jelly Bean Candy Palooza draws thousands to Fairfield Jelly Belly factory" data-articleId="430648395" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/28/7th_annual_Jelly_Bean_Candy_Palooza_held_0_7679570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/28/7th_annual_Jelly_Bean_Candy_Palooza_held_0_7679570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/28/7th_annual_Jelly_Bean_Candy_Palooza_held_0_7679570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/28/7th_annual_Jelly_Bean_Candy_Palooza_held_0_7679570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/28/7th_annual_Jelly_Bean_Candy_Palooza_held_0_7679570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Jelly Belly Factory creates mouthwatering candy on the inside, but this weekend it’s the outside of the factory that visitors are excited about. Sara Zendehnam reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>7th annual Jelly Bean Candy Palooza draws thousands to Fairfield Jelly Belly factory</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sara Zendehnam, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 28 2019 06:48PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 28 2019 06:49PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Jelly Belly Factory creates mouthwatering candy on the inside, but this weekend it’s the outside of the factory that visitors are excited about.</p><p>8 to 10-thousand bean fanatics are expected throughout the weekend for the seventh annual Jelly Bean Candy Palooza.</p><p>The road in front is taken up by 60 booths, from arts and crafts to food.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/santa-rosa-homeowners-who-lost-everything-shamefully-call-out-insurance-companies-by-name" title="Fire survivors who lost everything shame insurance companies by name" data-articleId="430614027" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/27/Insurance_companies_shamed_at_fire_victi_0_7679427_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/27/Insurance_companies_shamed_at_fire_victi_0_7679427_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/27/Insurance_companies_shamed_at_fire_victi_0_7679427_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/27/Insurance_companies_shamed_at_fire_victi_0_7679427_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/27/Insurance_companies_shamed_at_fire_victi_0_7679427_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dozens of survivors of the 2017 firestorm called out their insurance companies by name at a Friday night rally in Santa Rosa. KTVU’s Debora Villalon reports Oct. 8 marks two years since the North Bay Firestorm." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fire survivors who lost everything shame insurance companies by name</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Debora Villalon, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 28 2019 12:22PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 28 2019 04:16PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Survivors of the 2017 North Bay firestorm rallied Friday evening, calling out insurance companies who are cutting them off next month.</p><p>Tuesday, October 8 marks two years since the disaster, and also marks the day that Additional Living Expenses will run out for most policy holders.</p><p>For some, losing the stipend will make the difference between being able to rebuild or 