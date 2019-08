On Aug. 4, 2019, Yosemite National Park posted photos of so-called watermelon snow in the high country saying, "There is still plenty of snow and ice above 9,500 feet!"

On Aug. 4, 2019, Yosemite National Park posted photos of so-called watermelon snow in the high country saying, "There is still plenty of snow and ice above 9,500 feet!"

- While the temperatures soar in the Bay Area this week, at Yosemite National Park, there are still lingering signs of winter with snowy, frozen slopes in the high country.

Last week, park rangers took to social media to share photos of snow near a lake.

"It may be August, but there is still plenty of snow and ice above 9,500 feet!" park officials wrote on Twitter.

Officials pointed out the unusual color of the snow, along with a scientific explanation for the interesting hue.

"This reddish colored snow is often called watermelon snow," officials wrote. "The red or pink color is the usually green algae's natural sunscreen, protecting itself from too much heat and damaging UV radiation."

As inviting as the scenery may be, there were words of caution to those considering hiking the watermelon snow covered areas.

The park warned that trails in the high country can be extremely dangerous, as they're subject to unpredictable and varying conditions with snow, mud, and water crossings posing as serious hazards.

"If conditions are not ideal for you, turn back, and try your hike or backpacking trip another time," Yosemite officials cautioned. "It is not worth risking your safety to finish your hike."

