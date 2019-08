- One person died and two others were taken to the hospital following a fiery multiple-vehicle collision on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in south San Jose early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol and San Jose Fire Department.

A fourth person was unhurt.

All four vehicles involved in the collision, first reported at 3:29 a.m. just north of Bailey Avenue and south of state Highway 85 caught fire and were destroyed, Fire Captain Brad Cloutier said.

"Vehicles don't usually catch on fire when they're in a collision. To have that happen to one of them is pretty rare - to have that happen to four of them is pretty unique," Cloutier said.

Only one of the six lanes of the freeway is currently open and the others remain closed with no estimated time of reopening, a CHP dispatcher said.