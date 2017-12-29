Teen stabbed to death in San Jose identified

SAN JOSE (BCN) - A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in San Jose Thursday night, marking the second homicide in the city in just over 24 hours, according to police reports.

Police identified the victim Friday afternoon as Fernando Miramontez, a San Jose resident, according to the Santa Clara County coroner's office.

Officers responded to a person stabbed in the 200 block of Sunset Avenue at approximately 11:58 p.m. Thursday, according to police spokesman Sgt. Enrique Garcia. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The motive or circumstances around the stabbing have yet to be determined as the case is now under investigation. Garcia says that no suspects have been identified or arrested.

Wednesday evening a man was fatally shot in the 2500 block of Van Winkle Lane in San Jose. Officers responded to the call at approximately 8:47 p.m. where they found the victim had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information pertinent to these cases is asked to call Detective Sgt. Mike Montonye or Detective Wayne Smith at (408) 277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.

