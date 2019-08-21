< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** -->
<script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=92509037"></script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> 10 uninjured after jet crashes, catches fire in Oroville By Associated Press 21 2019 02:26PM Video Posted Aug 21 2019 02:26PM PDT class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424956733" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OROVILLE, Calif. (AP)</strong> - All 10 people aboard a small jet escaped injury Wednesday after the aircraft aborted its takeoff at a small Northern California airport, went off the runway and burst into flames, officials said.</p><p>The pilot of the twin-engine Cessna Citation jet aborted its takeoff at Oroville Municipal Airport for unknown reasons shortly before noon, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said.</p><p>The plane was carrying two pilots and eight passengers, and "all were accounted for, no injuries," said Joe Deal, Oroville's fire and police chief.</p><p>The aircraft slid off the end of the runway into dry grass and caught fire. Officials briefly closed nearby Highway 162 before controlling the grass fire at less than two acres.</p><p>The plane was flying from Oroville to Portland International Airport in Oregon, Gregor said.</p><p>Deal said it was a personally chartered jet and its corporate passengers had stayed overnight in Oroville.</p><p>"It was attempting to take off, but early reports show that it never made it off the ground," Deal said. The jet slid off the northern end of the runway onto a grassy area, but it never left the airport property. It was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived.</p><p>Firefighters were able to quickly control the grass fire, but it took more than an hour to extinguish the jet, partly because it had just taken on 400 gallons of jet fuel, he said. A crash truck from nearby Chico sprayed the jet with foam to help extinguish the blaze.</p><p>The airport, which does not have commercial flights, remained open.</p><p>The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/small-plane-crashes-at-pier-in-half-moon-bay-2-rescued" title="Small plane crashes off Half Moon Bay coast, 2 rescued without injury" data-articleId="424809331" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Survival_Story__2_escape_injury_in_small_0_7605949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Survival_Story__2_escape_injury_in_small_0_7605949_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Survival_Story__2_escape_injury_in_small_0_7605949_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Survival_Story__2_escape_injury_in_small_0_7605949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Survival_Story__2_escape_injury_in_small_0_7605949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Tuesday after their small plane crashed five miles off the coast of Half Moon Bay. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama reports the Coast guard was on rescue training mission when they received the call about the real" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Small plane crashes off Half Moon Bay coast, 2 rescued without injury</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jana Katsuyama, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 07:03PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 01:45PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A small plane pilot and his passenger battled aggressive sea life and freezing ocean water after the aircraft malfunctioned and took a nose dive into the Pacific Ocean not far from Half Moon Bay.</p><p>Pilot David Lesh was flying his small Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft, similar to a Cesna, with a woman passenger Tuesday evening shortly before 6 p.m. Another friend was flying next to them shooting photos when Lesh’s plane lost power and crashed into the water five miles west of the harbor in Half Moon Bay. </p><p>Lesh and his passenger climbed from the downed plane and grabbed flotation devices and a cell phone as the plane began to sink. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/1-injured-in-livermore-plane-crash" title="1 injured in small plane crash near Livermore airport" data-articleId="424927059" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/SkyFOX_over_a_small_plane_crash_near_the_0_7607579_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/SkyFOX_over_a_small_plane_crash_near_the_0_7607579_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/SkyFOX_over_a_small_plane_crash_near_the_0_7607579_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/SkyFOX_over_a_small_plane_crash_near_the_0_7607579_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/SkyFOX_over_a_small_plane_crash_near_the_0_7607579_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Emergency crews responding to a plane crash near the Livermore airport discovered two occupants on board, both of which were alive after the plane they were flying in crashed early Wednesday afternoon. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 injured in small plane crash near Livermore airport</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 12:09PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 02:26PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A single-engine Cessna 120 crashed late Wednesday morning after taking off from Livermore Municipal Airport, according to a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.</p><p>The pilot had just taken off from Runway 25L when the plane went down nearby around 11:50 a.m., FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.</p><p>The pilot was the only person on board at the time of the crash, and an update on their condition was not immediately available early Wednesday afternoon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-dies-after-being-shot-in-downtown-oakland-police-open-homicide-investigation" title="Man dies after being shot in Uptown, Oakland police open homicide investigation" data-articleId="424869237" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Man_killed_in_Oakland_near_San_Pablo_Ave_0_7606589_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Man_killed_in_Oakland_near_San_Pablo_Ave_0_7606589_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Man_killed_in_Oakland_near_San_Pablo_Ave_0_7606589_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Man_killed_in_Oakland_near_San_Pablo_Ave_0_7606589_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Man_killed_in_Oakland_near_San_Pablo_Ave_0_7606589_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Man killed in Oakland near San Pablo Avenue" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man dies after being shot in Uptown, Oakland police open homicide investigation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Keith Crook </span>, <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 06:17AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 01:46PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was killed in Oakland's Uptown neighborhood late Tuesday night after he was shot by an Police would only say a man was shot about 11:15 p.m. and died later at the hospital. Video provided by Citizen App was shot through a window, showing police cars down below a row of houses and apartments. Most Recent

Former El Cerrito police officer sues city over alleged sexual harassment, discrimination

Insurance companies drop California policies in high-fire risk areas

Racist flyers found on San Jose State University campus

1 injured in small plane crash near Livermore airport

Leashed cat rescued from ledge of the Bay Bridge https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/09/03/El-Cerrito-break-in_1441331990551_157570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/09/03/El-Cerrito-break-in_1441331990551_157570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/09/03/El-Cerrito-break-in_1441331990551_157570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Former El Cerrito police officer sues city over alleged sexual harassment, discrimination</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/insurance-companies-drop-california-policies-in-high-fire-risk-areas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/12/30%20CAMP%20FIRE%201_00.00.00.28_1542053735247.png_6390566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/12/30%20CAMP%20FIRE%201_00.00.00.28_1542053735247.png_6390566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/12/30%20CAMP%20FIRE%201_00.00.00.28_1542053735247.png_6390566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/12/30%20CAMP%20FIRE%201_00.00.00.28_1542053735247.png_6390566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/12/30%20CAMP%20FIRE%201_00.00.00.28_1542053735247.png_6390566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cars&#x20;leave&#x20;Butte&#x20;County&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;Camp&#x20;Fire&#x2e;&#x20;November&#x20;2018" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Insurance companies drop California policies in high-fire risk areas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/racist-flyers-found-on-san-jose-state-university-campus" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Racist_flyers_found_on_SJSU_0_7607535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Racist_flyers_found_on_SJSU_0_7607535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Racist_flyers_found_on_SJSU_0_7607535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Racist_flyers_found_on_SJSU_0_7607535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Racist_flyers_found_on_SJSU_0_7607535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Racist flyers found on San Jose State University campus</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/1-injured-in-livermore-plane-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/plane%20crash_1566415477112.PNG_7607432_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/plane%20crash_1566415477112.PNG_7607432_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/plane%20crash_1566415477112.PNG_7607432_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/plane%20crash_1566415477112.PNG_7607432_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/plane%20crash_1566415477112.PNG_7607432_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 injured in small plane crash near Livermore airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/leashed-cat-rescued-from-ledge-of-the-bay-bridge" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/CATSF1_1566413615024_7607511_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/CATSF1_1566413615024_7607511_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/CATSF1_1566413615024_7607511_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/CATSF1_1566413615024_7607511_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/CATSF1_1566413615024_7607511_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Leashed cat rescued from ledge of the Bay Bridge</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 