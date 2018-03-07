$10K reward for information about death of Danville woman

By Bay City News Service

A Contra Costa County family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects in a woman's killing, county sheriff's officials said.

The reward is being offered for information in the killing of Danville resident Emily Courchesne, who was found dead Oct. 6, 2017.

At 10:05 a.m. that day, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 24000 block of Marsh Creek Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County near Byron where they found Courchesne's body inside the home, according to sheriff's officials.

Detectives later determined that it was a homicide and believe Courchesne was killed sometime between the evening of Oct. 4 and the early morning hours of Oct. 5.

Sheriff's officials said that the Danville woman had been house-sitting at the home, which is on a farm in Byron.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact investigators at (925) 313-2600 or call the anonymous tip lines at (925) 313-1166 or (866) 846-3592.

Tips can be emailed to tips@so.cccounty.us.