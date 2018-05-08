11-year-old girl jumps out of car to escape carjacking

Dramatic video shows an 11-year old girl jumping out of a moving Jeep with a carjacker behind the wheel.

The incident happened at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Aurora.

When the girl's dad got out to pump gas, the carjacker got into the SUV and took off. The dad jumped onto the hood of an accomplice's car, but can be seen in the video consoling his daughter as both cars speed out of the parking lot.

Police later arrested the carjacker. The girl had a cut on her ankle and was shaken up, but was otherwise OK.