- A 12-year-old girl is at a hospital with major injuries after a hit-and-run driver struck her in Brentwood on Thursday morning, police said.

The collision was reported at 7:04 a.m. at Sunset Road and Trailside Drive, an area with no crosswalks.

Emergency responders found the girl alert but with a head injury.

She was taken by medical helicopter to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, according to police.

Officers searched the area and found the involved vehicle, a GMC Suburban, in a nearby parking lot in the 2100 block of Elkins Way with a woman sitting inside it.

The driver, a woman believed to be about 50 years old, was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving under the influence and has been booked into county jail in Martinez, police said.

Her name is not yet being released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Brentwood police Traffic Safety Unit at (925) 634-6911.