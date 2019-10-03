Dozens of file boxes packed with private, confidential medical information were dumped at a Bay Area landfill, angering people whose names, addresses, medical history and prescription drug information was on display for anyone to see.
One of those people is Jennifer Louis, a Modesto woman who, along with her family, were in a car crash and sued in 2016. The case was settled out of court, but three years later, a box filled with her personal medical information turned up at the Richmond dump site.
“I’m so pissed. This is just absurd,” Louis said. “My whole entire life is right here-found at the dump.”