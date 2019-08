- San Jose Unified schools open up their doors for the first day of school on Wednesday and the district plans to tackle a special education shortage with a new program.

It's called "Rise into Special Education" and offers teachers the chance to get a special education credential at San Jose State for free as long as the teacher commits to working in the district for four years. That program would normally cost $20,000.

There are about 3,500 students in the district eligible for special education services so having more teachers will help.

"Even on those most challenging of days--working with these students and being part of their growth --and development--it's an honor and a privilege like no other," said Amy Daddario, program mentor. "It's really an opportunity to change lives on a daily basis."