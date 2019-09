There have been two confirmed mountain lion sightings in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and Lake Merced since August.

- There have been two confirmed mountain lion sightings in San Francisco parks since August, officials confirmed on Friday.

The most recent sighting was in Golden Gate Park this week and the earlier sighting at Lake Merced was Aug. 21.

San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, Animal Care & Control and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife posted advisory signs in Golden Gate Park where a mountain lion was spotted in the park's west end on Tuesday.

The departments involved said in neither instance did the cat display aggressive behavior to the humans which is "extremely rare."

"Mountain Lions are quiet, solitary animals that avoid people," a news release read.

According to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, there have been only 16 verified mountain lion attacks on humans in California since 1890, six of them fatal.

The last documented attack was in 2014, when a 6-year-old boy was mauled in Cupertino behind a winery. That mountain lion was hunted down and destroyed.

California Fish and Wildlife offered the following tips if you come face to face with a mountain lion. Do not approach it. Do not run, instead, face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms. Throw rocks or other objects and be sure to pick up small children.

What to do if you encounter a mountain lion in the wild:

• Be loud, act big and aggressive.

• Stand tall while slowly backing away, and leave the scene.

• Do not turn and run around.

Out of abundance of caution, you should keep an eye on small children and keep pets on their leashes in areas where mountain lions have been sighted. Avoid hiking, jogging, or biking alone, especially at dawn, dusk and night, when the cats are most active.

If you see a mountain lion in San Francisco you should report it to 311.