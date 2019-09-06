< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 2 confirmed mountain lion sightings in San Francisco parks since August By KTVU Staff
Posted Sep 06 2019 09:20PM PDT
Updated Sep 06 2019 09:23PM PDT a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427779544");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427779544-0">5 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427779544-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/golden%20gate%20park%20mountain%20lion%20raw%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_19.43.29.26_1567828498263.png_7644708_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427779544-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Mountain lion alert posted in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park September 6. </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/golden%20gate%20park%20mountain%20lion%20raw%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_19.43.29.26_1567828498263.png_7644708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427779544-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="golden gate park mountain lion raw KTVUBCME01.mpg_19.43.29.26_1567828498263.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/golden%20gate%20park%20mountain%20lion%20raw%20KTVUBCME01_mpg_19.46.16.21_1567828228906.png_7644703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427779544-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="golden gate park mountain lion raw KTVUBCME01_mpg_19.46.16.21_1567828228906.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/golden%20gate%20park%20mountain%20lion%20raw%20KTVUBCME01_mpg_19.45.08.18_1567828226181.png_7644702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427779544-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="golden gate park mountain lion raw KTVUBCME01_mpg_19.45.08.18_1567828226181.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/golden%20gate%20park%20mountain%20lion%20raw%20KTVUBCME01_mpg_19.45.28.04_1567828225926.png_7644701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427779544-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="golden gate park mountain lion raw KTVUBCME01_mpg_19.45.28.04_1567828225926.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/golden%20gate%20park%20mountain%20lion%20raw%20KTVUBCME01_mpg_19.44.23.18_1567828223035.png_7644299_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427779544-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="golden gate park mountain lion raw KTVUBCME01_mpg_19.44.23.18_1567828223035.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-427779544-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/golden%20gate%20park%20mountain%20lion%20raw%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_19.43.29.26_1567828498263.png_7644708_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Mountain lion alert posted in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park September 6. " title="golden gate park mountain lion raw KTVUBCME01.mpg_19.43.29.26_1567828498263.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Mountain lion alert posted in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park September 6. </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/golden%20gate%20park%20mountain%20lion%20raw%20KTVUBCME01_mpg_19.46.16.21_1567828228906.png_7644703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="There have been two confirmed mountain lion sightings in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and Lake Merced since August. " title="golden gate park mountain lion raw KTVUBCME01_mpg_19.46.16.21_1567828228906.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>There have been two confirmed mountain lion sightings in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and Lake Merced since August. </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/golden%20gate%20park%20mountain%20lion%20raw%20KTVUBCME01_mpg_19.45.08.18_1567828226181.png_7644702_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="There have been two confirmed mountain lion sightings in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and Lake Merced since August. " title="golden gate park mountain lion raw KTVUBCME01_mpg_19.45.08.18_1567828226181.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>There have been two confirmed mountain lion sightings in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and Lake Merced since August. </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/golden%20gate%20park%20mountain%20lion%20raw%20KTVUBCME01_mpg_19.45.28.04_1567828225926.png_7644701_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="There have been two confirmed mountain lion sightings in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and Lake Merced since August. " title="golden gate park mountain lion raw KTVUBCME01_mpg_19.45.28.04_1567828225926.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>There have been two confirmed mountain lion sightings in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and Lake Merced since August. </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/golden%20gate%20park%20mountain%20lion%20raw%20KTVUBCME01_mpg_19.44.23.18_1567828223035.png_7644299_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="There have been two confirmed mountain lion sightings in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and Lake Merced since August. " title="golden gate park mountain lion raw KTVUBCME01_mpg_19.44.23.18_1567828223035.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>There have been two confirmed mountain lion sightings in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and Lake Merced since August. </p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '427779544');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/golden%20gate%20park%20mountain%20lion%20raw%20KTVUBCME01.mpg_19.43.29.26_1567828498263.png_7644708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Mountain lion alert posted in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park September 6. " title="golden gate park mountain lion raw KTVUBCME01.mpg_19.43.29.26_1567828498263.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/golden%20gate%20park%20mountain%20lion%20raw%20KTVUBCME01_mpg_19.46.16.21_1567828228906.png_7644703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="There have been two confirmed mountain lion sightings in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and Lake Merced since August. " title="golden gate park mountain lion raw KTVUBCME01_mpg_19.46.16.21_1567828228906.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/golden%20gate%20park%20mountain%20lion%20raw%20KTVUBCME01_mpg_19.45.08.18_1567828226181.png_7644702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="There have been two confirmed mountain lion sightings in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and Lake Merced since August. " title="golden gate park mountain lion raw KTVUBCME01_mpg_19.45.08.18_1567828226181.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/golden%20gate%20park%20mountain%20lion%20raw%20KTVUBCME01_mpg_19.45.28.04_1567828225926.png_7644701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="There have been two confirmed mountain lion sightings in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and Lake Merced since August. " title="golden gate park mountain lion raw KTVUBCME01_mpg_19.45.28.04_1567828225926.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/golden%20gate%20park%20mountain%20lion%20raw%20KTVUBCME01_mpg_19.44.23.18_1567828223035.png_7644299_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="There have been two confirmed mountain lion sightings in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and Lake Merced since August. There have been two confirmed mountain lion sightings in San Francisco parks since August, officials confirmed on Friday. There have been two confirmed mountain lion sightings in San Francisco parks since August, officials confirmed on Friday. 

The most recent sighting was in Golden Gate Park this week and the earlier sighting at Lake Merced was Aug. 21.

San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, Animal Care & Control and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife posted advisory signs in Golden Gate Park where a mountain lion was spotted in the park's west end on Tuesday.

The departments involved said in neither instance did the cat display aggressive behavior to the humans which is "extremely rare." 

"Mountain Lions are quiet, solitary animals that avoid people," a news release read. 

According to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, there have been only 16 verified mountain lion attacks on humans in California since 1890, six of them fatal.

The last documented attack was in 2014, when a 6-year-old boy was mauled in Cupertino behind a winery. That mountain lion was hunted down and destroyed. California Fish and Wildlife offered the following tips if you come face to face with a mountain lion. Do not approach it. Do not run, instead, face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms. Throw rocks or other objects and be sure to pick up small children. 

What to do if you encounter a mountain lion in the wild: 
• Be loud, act big and aggressive. 
• Stand tall while slowly backing away, and leave the scene.
• Do not turn and run around.

Out of abundance of caution, you should keep an eye on small children and keep pets on their leashes in areas where mountain lions have been sighted. 