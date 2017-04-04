Violations found at other sites run by W. Oakland non-profit where 4 died: 2 Investigates

WEST OAKLAND (KTVU) -- 2 Investigates has learned that other facilities run by a local non-profit located at the site of deadly fire in West Oakland last week also have histories of code enforcement complaints and violations, according to public records.

Urojas Community Services was the primary tenant at 2551 San Pablo Ave., the location where a four-alarm fire broke out March 27. Four people died in the fire, which claimed the lives of Edwarn Anderson, 64, and Cassandra Robertson, 50, both of Oakland. On Tuesday, officials identified a third victim as Ashantikee Wilson, 41, according to the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The fourth victim still has not been publicly identified.

According to the Urojas website, the non-profit also offers housing, mental health, and veterans support at a location on International Boulevard and a facility in Stockton, Calif.

But the International Boulevard location has also been plagued with housing habitability complaints and code enforcement violations, according to Oakland city records.

The most recent violation was issued in January for, among other issues, "storage areas used for habitable space."

Past complaints, dating back 10 years, include complaints about dirty carpets, roaches, and illegal units in the basement. However, records also show permits issues for repairs, such as replacing sinks, fixing drywall, and other building alterations.

The Stockton location for Urojas has a similar history of problems, according to officials with the city’s code enforcement section.

That building has about nine complaints for housing, zoning, and public nuisance issues, according to city officials. There is currently an active housing habitability case that was opened in August of last year for "problems with plumbing and windows," but officials were not able to provide further details.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 2 Investigates has asked the Stockton code enforcement section for further information regarding the building’s history and the open case, but has not heard back.