2 students face voluntary manslaughter charge in fatal beating of 13-year-old at school in Moreno Va By Mary Stringini
Posted Oct 02 2019 10:13AM PDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 10:14AM PDT https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/beating%20death_1570036451274.jpg_7684431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431046407-431046439" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/beating%20death_1570036451274.jpg_7684431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/beating%20death_1570036451274.jpg_7684431_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/beating%20death_1570036451274.jpg_7684431_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/beating%20death_1570036451274.jpg_7684431_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/beating%20death_1570036451274.jpg_7684431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/2-students-face-voluntary-manslaughter-charge-in-fatal-beating-of-13-year-old-at-school-in-moreno-va">Mary Stringini </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 10:13AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 10:14AM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431046407" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KTTV)</strong> - Charges were upgraded on Monday to voluntary manslaughter against two Moreno Valley middle school students involved in a fight that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy.</p><p>The two male students were arrested on September 16 following a fight at Landmark Middle School that left the 13-year-old boy in critical condition. The boy, identified only by the first name Diego, later died from his injuries on September 25, authorities said.</p><p>The two juveniles were initially arrested on suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury. Those charges were amended on September 30, adding one count of voluntary manslaughter against each of them. Their names have not been released because they are minors. Both remain in the custody of Riverside County Juvenile Hall, facing prosecution for the assault. <span style="display: none;"> </span><span style="display: none;"> </span><span style="display: none;"> </span><span style="display: none;"> </span><span style="display: none;"> </span><span style="display: none;"> </span><span style="display: none;"> </span></p><p>Video of the September 13 fight that was <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/13-year-old-student-dies-from-injuries-sustained-during-fight-at-middle-school">shared on social media</a> showed one teenager punch Diego before another student punched him again. Diego's head hit a concrete pillar as he fell to the ground. More News Stories

San Jose police investigating deadly overnight shooting

One man was shot and killed in San Jose after neighbors reported hearing several gunshots.

The shots were heard about 11 p.m. near Williams Road and Keltner Avenue. 

Neighbors called 911 and found a man shot at least once. He died on scene.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirms he was on Ukraine phone call

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has confirmed that he was on the telephone call between President Trump and the Ukrainian president that is the subject of an impeachment inquiry.

"I was on the phone call," Pompeo told reporters in Rome Wednesday during a news conference with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio.

He did not give information about the contents of the call, saying only that he was well-versed in U.S. policy toward Ukraine.

A time to heal during Gilroy's National Night Out

The City of Gilroy hosted National Night Out on Tuesday night. The annual event was originally planned for August but was postponed after the Garlic Festival shooting. The night was an opportunity for law enforcement and the community to come together and heal. City leaders said the event was bigger than ever stretching several city blocks.

National Night Out kicked off with a prayer, a moment of silence and a song about healing. data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Deadly_shooting_in_San_Jose_0_7684050_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Deadly_shooting_in_San_Jose_0_7684050_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Deadly_shooting_in_San_Jose_0_7684050_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Deadly_shooting_in_San_Jose_0_7684050_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One man is dead in San Jose. Cristina Rendon reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>San Jose police investigating deadly overnight shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cristina Rendon, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 04:59AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 06:56AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One man was shot and killed in San Jose after neighbors reported hearing several gunshots.</p><p>The shots were heard about 11 p.m. near Williams Road and Keltner Avenue. </p><p>Neighbors called 911 and found a man shot at least once. He died on scene. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/secretary-of-state-mike-pompeo-confirms-he-was-on-ukraine-phone-call" title="Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirms he was on Ukraine phone call" data-articleId="431009298" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/01/Still0201_00009_1549028332531_6705529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/01/Still0201_00009_1549028332531_6705529_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/01/Still0201_00009_1549028332531_6705529_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/01/Still0201_00009_1549028332531_6705529_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/01/Still0201_00009_1549028332531_6705529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Secretary Mike Pompeo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirms he was on Ukraine phone call</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 04:35AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 04:51AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has confirmed that he was on the telephone call between President Trump and the Ukrainian president that is the subject of an impeachment inquiry.</p><p>"I was on the phone call," Pompeo told reporters in Rome Wednesday during a news conference with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio.</p><p>He did not give information about the contents of the call, saying only that he was well-versed in U.S. policy toward Ukraine.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/a-time-to-heal-during-gilroy-s-national-night-out" title="A time to heal during Gilroy's National Night Out" data-articleId="430993876" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/A_time_to_heal_during_Gilroy___s_Nationa_0_7683779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/A_time_to_heal_during_Gilroy___s_Nationa_0_7683779_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/A_time_to_heal_during_Gilroy___s_Nationa_0_7683779_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/A_time_to_heal_during_Gilroy___s_Nationa_0_7683779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/A_time_to_heal_during_Gilroy___s_Nationa_0_7683779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The city of Gilroy hosted its National Night Out event Tuesday after it was postponed two months ago following the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting. KTVU's Azenith Smith reports law enforcement and the community came together for a night of healing." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>A time to heal during Gilroy's National Night Out</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Azenith Smith, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 10:21PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 10:22PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The City of Gilroy hosted National Night Out on Tuesday night. The annual event was originally planned for August but was postponed after the Garlic Festival shooting . The night was an opportunity for law enforcement and the community to come together and heal. City leaders said the event was bigger than ever stretching several city blocks.</p><p>National Night Out kicked off with a prayer, a moment of silence and a song about healing. </p><p>Back on July 28, the town of Gilroy was changed forever. (Photo credit: Twitter / @TonyArreguin75)" title="Bradley plane crash_1570026558423.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'There are fatalities': World War II-era bomber trying to land crashes at Connecticut airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wisconsin-woman-diagnosed-with-rare-cancer-after-noticing-ingrown-hair-on-this-part-of-her-body"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/strupp_1570024195707_7684062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="“Lean on your family, friends and loved ones. You will have stormy days, but the sun will shine the next day. It’s okay to be scared and cry,” she advised. (Photo credit: MDWfeatures / @marisastrupp)" title="strupp_1570024195707-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wisconsin woman diagnosed with rare cancer after noticing 'ingrown hair' on this part of her body</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2773_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2773"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 