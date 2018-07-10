2 women arrested for allegedly stabbing 3 men

- Two women, 22 and 23, were arrested Saturday in downtown Morgan Hill on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing three men.

Police responded to the area of Monterey Road and Third Street to reports of a stabbing. Officers located a man suffering from a stab wound to his lower abdomen, another man suffering from stab wounds to his arm and abdomen and a third victim with a stab wound to his back.

The second man was found at Monterey Road and Spring Avenue, and the third victim was located a few minutes afterward, according to police. The three men were taken to trauma hospitals.

Police located the suspects who were allegedly attempting to hide from officers near Monterey Road and Dunne Avenue. Police said they located a bloody knife immediately after detaining the suspects.

Tori Sanchez, 22, of Freedom, and Alexandria Campos, 23, of Morgan Hill, were arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the men survived and one has already been released from the hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing is asked to contact police Detective Woodrow at (669) 253-4895.

