2 women charged after baby falls through hole in home's floor, drowns

Ca'mya Davis died July 6 in the basement of the family's home in the 15000 block of Ferguson. According to police, the baby's mother, Dasiah Jordan, left the house to get her hair done. She left her baby along with her 10-year-old in the care of babysitters who were on their way to the home.



Last Friday, a week after Ca'mya's death, the Wayne County Prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against Jordan. The Wayne County Prosecutor also charged 28-year-old Tonya Peterson with child abuse. Peterson shares the address with the Jordan.

Peterson and Jordan are expected to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in 36th District Court.

Jordan left the house that night and told police that babysitters were on their way when she left. During the time with no adults in the home, Ca'mya found a hole in the floor which Jordan says is typically covered.

She was found in the basement of the home, which was filled with garbage floating in filthy water at least six inches or maybe more.

Jordan spoke to FOX 2 the weekend after her girl's death and said she knew the condition of the home was less than ideal.

"This was my friend, her house, I have been staying here since April," she said. "I lived here for a couple months because I didn't have anywhere else to go. I didn't want to go to my dad's or my auntie's. I thought I could do it on my own."

She said at the time that she had no idea what had happened to her baby girl - until a series of text messages brought her to Sinai-Grace Hospital. That was when a doctor told her what happened to her child.

"First he asked me was the basement flooded," Jordan said. "That's when it hit me and I started crying. That's when he told me my baby had drowned in the basement."