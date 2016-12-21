Police search San Jose car dealership for shooting suspect

- South Bay authorities searched a car dealership in San Jose early Wednesday morning, for a third suspect in connection to a shooting.

At about 2:15 a.m., Santa Clara Police in the area, heard gunfire, and called San Jose Police for emergency assistance, near the Stevens Creek Toyota dealership on Stevens Creek Boulevard, near Kiely Boulevard.

Authorities quickly detained two people.

A third suspect ran into the car yard.

Two police canines were brought in to look for the suspect, who is believed to have discarded a gun at the dealership.

Investigators did not say whether the suspects were connected to the Toyota dealership.

Officers have shut down the area, as they searched for the remaining suspect.

Kiely Boulevard, between Albany Drive and Stevens Creek Boulevard was closed, and Stevens Creek Boulevard was shut down, between Lopina Way and Kiely Boulevard.

Police finally called off the search around 6:00 a.m.

Authorities said that one of the two people who were detained, tried to kick out the windows of a police car.

He refused to stop, and was put into a restraint.

It is unclear on what led to the shooting.

Police only have a vague description of the thrid suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.