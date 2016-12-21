Man saves friend from fiery San Jose crash News Man saves friend from fiery San Jose crash There were terrifying moments Wednesday morning in San Jose for a driver involved in a crash and his friend who was following him in another car.

The driver was on Leland Avenue shortly before midnight, when he tried to make a turn, but lost control and smashed into a fence.

His BMW ended up alongside the fence, and hanging over a railing above Highway 280.

His friend was in a car behind him, saw what happened, and pulled him to safety.

It took fire crews about 10 to 15 minutes to bring the car fire under control, and make sure there were no hot spots on the freeway.