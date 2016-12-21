Mom crashes into son while trying to help News Mom crashes into son while trying to help A mom coming to help her stranded son on a South Bay freeway ended up crashing into his car. Both the mother and son ended up going to the hospital.

The crash happened on southbound interstate 680 near 101 overnight.

The 17-year-old boy's orange SUV broke down in the center divide.

He called his mom for help and as she was arriving to help him out, she got in a wreck with another car.

The woman's car flipped over and landed on her son's car.

But highway patrol officers say some advice that the woman gave her son may have saved his life. She had told him to stay in his car, put on his emergency flashers and buckle his seatbelt.

Both mother and son are expected to be OK.

The driver of the third vehicle was not seriously hurt.

