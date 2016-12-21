Residents given eviction notice for SF warehouse News Residents given eviction notice for SF warehouse Residents at a warehouse in San Francisco have just learned they have less than 30 days to move out.



This comes after the deadly fire at the Ghost Ship Warehouse in Oakland.

People living in the artist collective known as the Bernal House say they're being forced out by the property owner.

They were given notice to move out last week.

A team of inspectors went through the warehouse on Wednesday to ensure everything was up to code.

Eight people rent space in the warehouse building, although it’s not permitted for residential use.

"If we lose this, I can't imagine finding another place sort of comparable that I could afford in the city. I don't anticipate finding something else," said tenant Nathan Wilkinson Cottam. When asked if he thought it was a safe place he said, "absolutely."

The tenants say the inspection Wednesday was prompted by the landlord - although it's unclear if that's the case.

It's possible that changes could be made to make the building a safe place so tenants don't have to be forced out.

