Man accused of impersonating pest control worker sought by police

- San Francisco police are seeking a man accused of impersonating a pest control worker.

Police say on December 12, the man— with an elaborate getup, including a white hazmat outfit, entered a commercial building on the 200 block of Franklin Street.

There is surveillance video of the suspect presenting a bogus ‘Ortho’ card, with a logo, presumptuously similar to the Orkin pest control logo, at the security desk as he signs in. Police said their internet search revealed Ortho is a pest and weed control company, but that it doesn’t make house calls.

A security guard was told by his supervisor that no one was permitted in the building, according to police. The guard found the suspect on the third floor where he was in the process of disconnecting a laptop computer and had a second laptop in his hand.

The guard got the suspect to put the laptops down and proceeded to chase the man out of the building.

Video of the suspect can be viewed here. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the SFPD Anonymous Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.