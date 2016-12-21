Police say man stole more than $200,000 worth of jewelry from Sears News Police say man stole more than $200,000 worth of jewelry from Sears Concord Police are searching for a burglary suspect who stole more than $200,000 worth of jewelry from Sears. According to Sgt. Carl Cruz with the CPD Financial Crimes Unit, the burglar is believed to have hid inside a storage locker or room inside Sears located near Sunvalley Mall on Friday, Dec. 16.

Police believe the man waited for employees to leave before he allegedly stole 127 rings from a jewelry case worth a total value of $218,000.



An alarm went off around 2:30 a.m. Saturday that officers responded to. Cruz said the burglar may have hid while officers searched the store.



“We’re not sure if the crime occurred during that time or after they left, but at the time the officers went in and checked they discovered no bodies and no evidence of a crime,” Cruz said.



Employees discovered the smashed jewelry case when they opened the store later that morning. The suspect was gone.



“This is the time of year when everyone is in a very giving mood, a very festive mood and for a subject to come in and commit a crime during this time, I’m not very happy about this,” Cruz added.



Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Detective Tyler Tucker at 925-603-5828 or tyler.tucker@cityofconcord.org.