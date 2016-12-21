San Jose taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger News San Jose taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting passengers Campbell Police are alerting the public about a taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting one of his passengers and another woman. The driver, 30-year-old Julio Sanchez of San Jose, is under arrest but police said he may have other victims.

- Campbell Police are alerting the public about a taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting one of his passengers and another woman. The driver, 30-year-old Julio Sanchez of San Jose, is under arrest but police said he may have other victims.

Downtown Campbell is known as a popular destination in the South Bay for dining and drinking with more than a dozen bars. Police said a taxi cab driver saw that as an opportunity and took advantage of an intoxicated woman.

“It’s very scary because just like my daughter you should be able to trust a cab driver,” said Lorna Boyd of San Jose.

Authorities said on October 29 the victim who was separated from her friends flagged down a cab only to end up in the taxi driver's home in San Jose.

“She actually doesn't remember anything until she woke up in his bedroom being sexually assaulted which is a terrifying experience for anybody to even just imagine that,” said Campbell Police Capt. Gary Berg.

Surveillance video helped identify the driver as 30-year-old Julio Sanchez. Last week, U.S. Marshals caught and arrested him in the central valley city of Madera where he has ties. Investigators said a female acquaintance also came forward saying she had been assaulted in his house.

“His actions not only of the victim who was picked up in Campbell but the other victim leads us to believe that his choices are concerning,” said Capt. Berg.

Pictures of his cab provided by police said he worked for "Checkered Flag Yellow Taxi.”

A quick search of the web site listed on the cab doesn't work. A man who answered the phone number for the company listed on its Facebook page said it was shut down last year. The car is registered to Bay City Taxi.



"That is part of the investigation, part of us looking into his background and the legality of the taxi that he's driving,” said Capt. Berg.

The Boyd family who frequent the bars in Campbell and take taxis said they can't help but be more guarded.

“Make sure you have a friend that watches out for you because I think the times that things that happened that shouldn't have happened was when I ended up alone somewhere where I shouldn't have been,” said Deanna Boyd of San Jose.

Sanchez is known to frequent other areas in the South Bay and pick up taxi fares. He’s currently being held at the Elmwood Jail in Milpitas. His bail is set at $600,000. He’s due in court on January 10.

