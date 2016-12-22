Man burned in fire at homeless camp along San Jose freeway

A yung man was rushed to the hospital this morning after he was burned on his hands and face during a fire at a homeless encampment next to a San Jose freeway.

Posted:Dec 22 2016 05:36AM PST

Updated:Dec 22 2016 05:54AM PST

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTVU) - A young homeless man was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after being burned in a fire along Highway 87.

A KTVU crew actually saw the fire from the freeway near Alma Avenue around 3:30a.m.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze near a homeless camp within 30 minutes.

No buildings were damaged by the flames.

The young man sustained burns on his hands and face, but is expected to survive.

It’s not clear what caused the fire, but temperatures in the area were in the 30’s overnight making it possible that the man was trying to start a campfire to stay warm.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 