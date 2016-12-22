Man burned in fire at homeless camp along San Jose freeway News Man burned in fire at homeless camp along San Jose freeway A young homeless man was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after being burned in a fire along Highway 87.

- A young homeless man was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after being burned in a fire along Highway 87.

A KTVU crew actually saw the fire from the freeway near Alma Avenue around 3:30a.m.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze near a homeless camp within 30 minutes.

No buildings were damaged by the flames.

The young man sustained burns on his hands and face, but is expected to survive.

It’s not clear what caused the fire, but temperatures in the area were in the 30’s overnight making it possible that the man was trying to start a campfire to stay warm.