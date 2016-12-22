Holiday travelers should prepare for airport, roadway gridlock News Record number of holiday travelers; prepare for long airport waits and freeway traffic Holiday travelers should prepare for long lines at airports, and heavy freeway traffic out of town, in the next several days.

San Jose International Airport expected an 18% increase in the number of passengers, this holiday period, compared with last year.

Airport officials predict the busiest days will be Friday, the day after Christmas, and the day after New Year's.

Long lines started forming at ticket counters early Thursday morning.

Two point four million Americans are expected to fly on Thursday.

Mineta San Jose Airport has several programs to help relieve anxieties of stressed out travelers.

There are volunteer ambassadors throughout the airport, to answer questions.

The airport also has a group of Christmas carolers.

Airplane passengers, who bring holiday gifts onboard, should make sure the presents are not wrapped, in case they will need to be re-screened.

AAA estimates that more than 103 million Americans will travel this holiday period, which is a record.

Most Americans will drive, especially due to low gas prices.