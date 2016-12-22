Napa Police bust cancer kids charity scam thanks to a phone number

- A simple phone call helped Napa Police nab a suspected scam artist, who said he was raising money for child cancer research.

While on patrol one day recently, an officer noticed a man named Joshua Bagg soliciting donations outside a Safeway.

The officer recognized Bagg from previous police encounters and decided to call the phone number listed on the suspect's donation sign.

When the officer did, the charity explained that they never ask the public for donations.

The officer subsequently arrested Mr. Bagg on charges of theft and violation of probation.

The suspect had managed to collect $150 in a very short amount of time.

The Napa Police department is now asking anyone that may have mistakenly donated money to Mr. Bagg to contact them.

They also wanted to remind the pubic that you can visit several sites to double check that any charity you donate to is legitimate. They recommend Charitynavigator.com