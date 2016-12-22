Ammonia release at Berkeley's Bayer lab triggers haz-mat response

BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) - Firefighters are responding to a hazardous materials incident at a lab in Berkeley this evening, a fire chief said.

Ammonia was released inside a Bayer facility, located at Parker and Seventh streets, according to a statement issued by Deputy Fire Chief

Donna McCracken around 4:45 p.m.

McCracken said there hasn't been any release to the outside atmosphere reported, and there are no reported injuries or exposures.

There are also currently no evacuation or shelter-in-place orders, according to McCracken.

The fire department's hazardous materials team and Bayer's emergency response team are working together to resolve the situation.
  


