CHP closes EB I-580 in Oakland, 2 people shot in vehicle

California Highway Patrol is reporting a double freeway shooting tonight on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland. 2 unidentified people who were in the same car have been taken to the hospital with injuries.

Posted:Dec 22 2016 07:41PM PST

Updated:Dec 22 2016 11:46PM PST

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - California Highway Patrol is reporting a double freeway shooting tonight on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland. 

CHP says the incident happened at 7:02 p.m. and that two victims from the same car were hit. 

All lanes of eastbound 580 were closed at Harrison Street as deputies collected evidence. 

Motorists were advised to use I-880, CA-13, CA-24 as alternate routes. 

A Sig-alert was issued at 7:25 p.m. The roadway opened shortly before 10 p.m. after a major traffic snarl. 

There is no word on the victim's conditions. Both were transported to the hospital. A CHP spokesperson believes they are both adults. But they were not identified. It appears only one vehicle was shot in this incident. 


