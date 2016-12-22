CHP closes EB I-580 in Oakland, 2 people shot in vehicle News CHP closes EB I-580 in Oakland, 2 people shot in vehicle California Highway Patrol is reporting a double freeway shooting tonight on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland.

CHP says the incident happened at 7:02 p.m. and that two victims from the same car were hit.

All lanes of eastbound 580 were closed at Harrison Street as deputies collected evidence.

Motorists were advised to use I-880, CA-13, CA-24 as alternate routes.

A Sig-alert was issued at 7:25 p.m. The roadway opened shortly before 10 p.m. after a major traffic snarl.

There is no word on the victim's conditions. Both were transported to the hospital. A CHP spokesperson believes they are both adults. But they were not identified. It appears only one vehicle was shot in this incident.