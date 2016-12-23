Holiday rush met with wet weather, rain ending News SF & Marin County pounded by Friday storm The Friday storm hitting the Bay Area started to create problems on the roadways and at local airports.

- By Bay City News Service - The storm hitting the Bay Area Friday resulted in flight delays and some cancelations at San Francisco International Airport, according to an SFO spokesman.

KTVU meteorologist Rosemary Orozco said Friday night that the storm was just about over.

The delays averaged about 45 minutes and so far airlines have reported 64 flight cancelations, which are affected arrivals and departures about equally, mostly for short-haul flights up and down the West Coast, airport spokesman Doug Yakel said.

Delays also hit Mineta San Jose International Airport, but primarily affected flights to Los Angeles because of earlier problems today at LAX, airport spokeswoman Rosemary Barnes said.

The delays, averaged anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, Barnes said.

"Ultimately, pack your patience," Barnes said. "It's the holiday rush and there's weather."

Travelers should check in with their airlines for flight status information, plan extra time to get to the airport and seriously consider using public transportation.

"Parking lots are pretty full," Yakel said.

The good news at SFO was that they were expecting better rain Saturday, which is good news for those last-minute shoppers. Some Bay Area Kohls stores are staying open until midnight and re-opening at 6 a.m. and Toys R Us locations are staying open overnight.