White Christmas in Tahoe with powder conditions News White Christmas in Tahoe with powder conditions It's shaping up to be a white Christmas at the Sierra ski resorts, as Friday's storm rolls through the area bringing a fresh layer of powder.

The snowy forecast is keeping things busy at Bay Area sporting goods stores.

At Sports Basement in Walnut Creek people were getting their gear tuned up or renting skis and snowboards.

The store says it is seeing more people rent equipment for the season instead of just for the weekend.

Skiers who are getting ready for the drive to the mountains say they are looking forward to a white Christmas.

Kevin Cooper, Communications Director of Vail resorts told KTVU there's probably 1-2" of snow around town at lake level.

He thinks the mountains will get anywhere from 9-24" of snow.

This is the busiest time of the year for resorts in Tahoe. Cooper says there's still room at some resorts, along with some deals.

Cooper warns travel is difficult to get to the Sierra. There are chain controls on Highway 50 as well as Highway 80.

He says it's worth it - since this storm is bringing light and fluffy snow.

