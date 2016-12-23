Bay Area events: Ring in 2017 in style

There's plenty to do in the Bay Area as we say hello to 2017 from huge parties to boat cruises and family friendly outings - here's a list of events that caught our eye:
ALIST New Year's Eve - Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco
New Year's Eve International Ball - Palace Hotel in San Francisco
Fireworks on the Embarcadero - NYE 2017
Russian New Year's Eve cruise - Pier 3 San Francisco
New Year's Eve Fireworks Sausalito
Oakland's NYE Party at Eve's Waterfront
San Francisco by Night (walking tour)
New Year's Stand Up Comedy Show at 4 STAR Theatre
USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum New Year's Eve Gala
New Year's Eve Day Party and 2 p.m. Balloon Drop: Lawrence Hall of Science
Pacific Pinball Museum 'Free Play' New Year's Eve in Alameda