Bay Area events: Ring in 2017 in style

Posted:Dec 23 2016 11:43AM PST

Updated:Dec 23 2016 12:46PM PST

There's plenty to do in the Bay Area as we say hello to 2017 from huge parties to boat cruises and family friendly outings - here's a list of events that caught our eye:

ALIST New Year's Eve - Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco 

New Year's Eve International Ball - Palace Hotel in San Francisco 

Fireworks on the Embarcadero - NYE 2017

Russian New Year's Eve cruise - Pier 3 San Francisco 

New Year's Eve Fireworks Sausalito 

Oakland's NYE Party at Eve's Waterfront 

W San Francisco New Years 

San Francisco by Night (walking tour)

New Year's Stand Up Comedy Show at 4 STAR Theatre 

USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum New Year's Eve Gala

New Year's Eve Day Party and 2 p.m. Balloon Drop: Lawrence Hall of Science 

Pacific Pinball Museum 'Free Play' New Year's Eve in Alameda 

NYE Comedy Mega Show at Grand Lake Theater in Oakland


