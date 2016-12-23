San Jose police announce arrest of 2 suspects in November fatal shooting

SAN JOSE (BCN)— San Jose police today announced the arrest of two suspects allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of a man last month.



Manuel Ortega Sandoval, 35, and Manuel Corral, 34, both of San Jose, are in custody in connection with the killing of 33-year-old Gustavo Pinal, police said.



Pinal, a San Jose resident, was found in the front yard of a home in the 3000 block of Peppermint Drive just east of South White Road shortly after 1 p.m. on Nov. 13, according to police.



First responders had initially been told Pinal was stabbed, but later determined he had been shot.



Police arrested Corral on Dec. 15 in Gilroy, then on Wednesday took Sandoval into custody in San Jose. They were booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder and are being held under no bail.



The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. John Barg or Detective Wayne Smith at (408) 277-5283.