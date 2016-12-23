Working with San Francisco's homeless to keep encampments clean & safe News Working with San Francisco’s homeless to keep encampments clean A San Francisco woman is helping the homeless meet basic needs like showers and toilets.

Amy Farah Weiss has started a nonprofit to find ways to help the homeless transition to permanent housing and at eh same time, reduce neighbor complaints.

She's focusing on the homeless who are staying along 7th Street on the edge of Potrero Hill and Mission Bay.

Weiss, a former mayoral candidate who ran against Mayor Ed Lee in 2015, is working with the homeless to find ways to keep the encampment clean and safe.

She's also trying to form a working partnership with the city's Department of Homelessness, public works and police.

“Everybody can work together in this collaborative way. That are going to be better for residents here and for the surrounding community and for the city service workers,” said Weiss.

Nearby businesses say problems with vehicle break-ins and shoplifting have increased, because of the encampment.

The city recently issued a notice informing the people there that they may have to leave by January 10.

The city's Department of Homelessness says it is working on getting them into transitional and long-term housing.