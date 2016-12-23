Bayview girl who lost dad gets Christmas presents from SF Fire Dept. News Bayview girl who lost dad gets Christmas presents from SF Fire Dept. The San Francisco Fire Department is making Christmas brighter for an 8-year-old girl whose father was killed four years ago this Friday.

Firefighters surprised Nevaeh Sneed with a truckload of toys at her Bayview home this morning.

With sirens wailing and lights blazing, Santa and his crew from the fire department pulled up to Sneed's home for the surprise delivery.

Kids chanted "Santa Claus!" and were in for a Christmas they'll never forget.

Nevaeh wrote about this bittersweet day, the anniversary of her father's death in a letter to the SF Fire Department toy program. Out of 500 letters, her story touched firefighters the most.

"It means a lot because this is the day her dad passed away and that's what her letter was really about and this really touched my heart," said Alise Minor, Nevaeh's mother.

"I got both my Moana dolls!," Nevaeh cries. "Thank you."

Nevaeh' s father, Brittan Sneed, was shot and killed when he was just 26-years-old, in Oakland's Acorn housing complex on Market Street.

"Nevaeh wrote a really special letter. It was so heartfelt and we just wanted to do something very special for her," said Jill Peeler the toy program coordinator.

Nevaeh and some of the other Bayview's neighborhood children got to ring the fire truck's engine bell and try on their turnouts.