Waste Management gives tree removal schedule for holidays

- Waste Management of Alameda County is encouraging residents to recycle their holiday trees on their regular trash, recycling and compost collection days in the coming weeks.

Customers in Albany, Castro Valley, Emeryville, Hayward, Oakland, San Ramon and the Oro Loma Sanitary District are asked to leave their carts curbside on their regularly scheduled collection days, including the Mondays after Christmas Day and New Year's Day, which both fall on Sundays this year.

In addition, drivers will be continuing Waste Management's free curbside holiday tree collection program.

Trees collected curbside are turned into compost but must be free of snow flocking, tinsel, ornaments, nails, and metal stands.

Customers may place trees at the curb or in a green yard waste cart and trees placed in carts must be cut to fit inside with the lid closed.

Households serviced by Waste Management may also dispose of one tree, free of charge, at the Davis Street Transfer Station at 2615 Davis St. in San Leandro.

Residents should bring a copy of their current bill. Waste Management officials said they will accept additional trees at a charge of $5 per tree.

Customers delivering trees with snow flocking, tinsel, ornaments, nails and metal tree stands will be charged a $50 minimum fee because the tree will be disposed of as trash.

For single-family homes, pickups are as follows: Dec. 26 to Jan. 13 in Oakland, Jan. 2 to Jan. 31 in Albany and Emeryville, Jan. 2 to Jan. 13 in Castro Valley, Hayward and Oro Loma and Jan. 9 to Jan. 13 in San Ramon.

Collection dates for multi-family residences generally are the same but the details are different.

In Albany, properties with between three to 99 units can put trees in a complex's central waste collection area for pickup on Jan. 7.

Owners of larger properties can call Waste Management at (925) 837-3356 for a free roll-off box.

In Castro Valley, owners of properties with five units or more can place trees in a central waste collection area or in a yard waste container.

In Emeryville, owners of properties with four units or more can either place trees curbside, in a waste collection area or call Waste Management at (510) 613-8710 to ask for a roll-off box free of charge.

In Hayward, properties with between five and 24 units may place trees curbside.

Larger properties may call Waste Management at (510) 613-8710 to order a free roll-off box.

In Oakland, properties between five and 100 units may place trees curbside on compost service day.

Owners of properties of more than 100 units are asked to call Waste Management at (510) 613-8710 to determine a convenient collection method. In Oro Loma, owners of properties with more than five units that have bin service may call Waste Management at (510) 673-8710 to ask for a roll-off box free of cost.

Otherwise, customers are asked to cut trees to fit in their green waste bins.

In San Ramon, trees will be collected from multi-family properties during the week of Jan. 16.