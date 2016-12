Lefty O'Douls hosts Last-Minute Toy Drive News Lefty O'Douls hosts Last-Minute Toy Drive It's a Christmas Eve tradition: Lefty O'Douls is hosting its annual Last-Minute Toy Drive in San Francisco.

The event makes sure thousands of kids have toys and presents to open on Christmas day.

Volunteers will be there until 2 a.m. to accept donations.