House fire displaces two, causes $75k in damages

- A fire at a Santa Rosa home late Friday night caused an estimated $75,000 in damage and displaced a father and son, according to fire officials.

At 11:43 p.m. The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 2604 Marlow Road.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the single story house and initiated an interior fire attack.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes, fire officials said.

The fire caused major damage to the living room and there was significant smoke and heat damage to the rest of the structure.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was related to a wood-burning stove that was being used to heat the house.

The occupants of the house, a man and his son, were asleep when the fire started but heard smoke detectors and were able to evacuate the house.

No one was injured during the blaze, according to fire officials.

The American Red Cross responded to assist the displaced residents, fire officials said.