Belmont Police seeking package thief caught on camera

BELMONT, Calif.(BCN) - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man seen taking a package from a Belmont home on Tuesday afternoon.
A surveillance video at the home, located in the 500 block of Marine Avenue, captured images of the man at around 1:15 p.m., according to public safety officials.
The suspect arrived at the home on a black bicycle, took the package and then left heading east on Marine View Avenue.
He was described as a light skinned man wearing a black T-shirt, tan cargo pants and black baseball cap with a white logo on the front.
He was also carrying a tan backpack, police said.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Belmont police at (650) 595-7400.