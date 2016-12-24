Belmont Police seeking package thief caught on camera News Belmont Police seeking package thief caught on camera Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man seen taking a package from a Belmont home on Tuesday afternoon.

A surveillance video at the home, located in the 500 block of Marine Avenue, captured images of the man at around 1:15 p.m., according to public safety officials.

The suspect arrived at the home on a black bicycle, took the package and then left heading east on Marine View Avenue.

He was described as a light skinned man wearing a black T-shirt, tan cargo pants and black baseball cap with a white logo on the front.

He was also carrying a tan backpack, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Belmont police at (650) 595-7400.