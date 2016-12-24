Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into a home

- A woman suspected of driving while drunk was arrested early this morning after she allegedly drove her vehicle into a residence in Petaluma.

Elizabeth Maguire, 21, of Petaluma was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Officers responded at 1:35 a.m. to a report of a vehicle crashing into a residence in the 500 block of Garfield Dr. Police said the driver, later identified as Maguire, remained at the scene following the crash.

Maguire, as well as the home's residents, were not injured.

Police said the investigating officer detected a strong odor of alcohol while speaking with Maguire.

When a pre-alcohol screening test showed she had a blood alcohol level of .21%, the officer placed Maguire in custody.